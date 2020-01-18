People in need of online psycho-social counselling facilities

(@FahadShabbir)

Stakeholders responding to conclusion drawn through an extensive survey undertaken by Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) have sought easy public accessibility to online psycho-social counselling facilities in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Stakeholders responding to conclusion drawn through an extensive survey undertaken by Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) have sought easy public accessibility to online psycho-social counselling facilities in the province.

Psychologists, psychiatrists, legal experts, police personnel, sociologists and human rights activists actively participating in a session, that coincided with launching of SHRC's 5th Annual Report for 2018-2019, said it was high time to adopt a holistic approach towards health itself - encompassing mental, physical, emotional and social well being of the masses.

It was also emphasized that mental health emerging as a major challenge across the country, often manifested in form of depression, anxiety, suicide demanded urgent measures to provide efficient interventions - particularly counselling facilities in all parts of the country.

Impression was also attempted to be shun by few that suicide or other implications of psychological conditions could be due to poverty or dearth of resources.

"Surge in instances of suicide among youth is also due to high level of expectation from them," said one of the activist reminding that brilliantly good students resorted to take their lives as their brilliance emerged to be a source of high anxiety for them coupled with fear that they may not meet expectations of their parents or people around.

Police Surgeon, Dr. Qarar Abbas emphasized that the increasing rate of suicide in the province was a harsh fact and that many of the instances of self poisoning are falsely declared to be accidental.

On the occasion a seminar "Increasing Incidence Of Suicides In Thar," was also arranged with Sindh Minister for Women Development, Syeda Shahla Raza as the chief guest and senior psychiatrist, Dr. Syed Haroon Ahmed (Pakistan Association of Mental Health), Karamat Ali (Commission for Public Safety and Policing Commission), Anis Haroon (former member National Commission for Human Rights) and Justice (R) Shah Nawaz Tariq (Ombudsman for the Commission Against Harassment at the Workplace) among the panelists.

The Chairperson of SHRC, Justice (R) Majida Rizvi highlighting relevance of the seminar said the commission visited Thar, the district considered to be the most vulnerable with respect to suicides, in November last year.

"To understand the situation better, the commission met with the locals including civil society, media and government officials of the district," she said.

SHRC team was said to had identified poverty, customs,marginalization, social and class discrimination as the reasons for the increasing number of suicide cases in Thar.

"Issues related to mental health were also pointed out as the cause of suicide," she said mentioning that with increasing awareness about Human Rights amongst the masses, the responsibilities of the Commission have also increased.

According to Justice (retd) Rizvi the Commission, last year, held several public hearings in various districts of the province,intervened in the minority rights violation cases, water and environment, issues with public education, labor rights violations, issues of sanitary workers and also measured the impact of Jirga System on Human Rights in the province.

"SHRC has also taken notice of and initiated action against 337 individual under the charge of human rights violations in the province," said the SHRC chairperson.

Senior civil rights activist, Karamat Ali said until and unless there was an improvement in the system of policing, the society would not progress.

"The commission for public safety and policing has a role to play in containing the number of suicides in the province and we would ensure any support that we can lend to cater the issue," he said.

Anis Haroon, former chairperson, national commission on women status, said that there was a lack of proper health facilities in the province while every other person was currently registered to be facing physiological issues.

Justice (R) Shahnawaz Tariq, the Ombudsman of the Commission Against Harassment at the Workplace said the issue was only now being discussed and laws have been formulated to address the same.

"Harassment related issues often lead to suicides among women, which is needed to be dealt with in a proper manner," he said.