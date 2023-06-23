Open Menu

People Invited To Get Facility From ECP Bahawalpur Office

Published June 23, 2023

People invited to get facility from ECP Bahawalpur Office

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Bahawalpur Office has invited people to get the facility from their office for registration of voters, any correction in a registered vote or transfer of name registered in the voters list to other areas.

A press release issued here said that July 13 had been set as the last date for registration of the name as a voter with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

"People can also visit the office of ECP in Bahawalpur or send their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number vide SMS to 8300 to get details about their name registered with the ECP," it said.

The press release further said that people could also contact ECP Office in Bahawalpur for any correction regarding their registered vote or transfer of their vote from one area to other areas.

It concluded that the staff deputed at ECP Office in Bahawalpur would extend their full cooperation to people seeking any details about the voters' lists and registered votes.

