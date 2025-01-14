- Home
People Involved In Corruption, Anti-Terrorist Acts Can’t Be Set Free Through Executive Order: Senate Told
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2025 | 10:54 PM
Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday informed the Senate that the government could not release people involved in corruption and anti-terrorist acts through an executive order, as the Constitution of the country does not allow such actions
Speaking in the Senate, the minister stated that only courts could set free individuals involved in corruption and anti-terrorist acts through the legal process.
He mentioned that negotiations between the treasury and opposition were ongoing and that the opposition had been asked to provide their demands in writing, in addition to completing the quorum of the committee. On the opposition's request, a meeting with the founder and chairman of PTI was arranged on Sunday, he added.
Regarding the production order of Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary, the minister said it should be implemented. However, he noted that during the previous government, opposition lawmakers Rana Sanaullah and Khawaja Saad Rafique were not produced in the house despite the issuance of their production orders.
He explained that it had been decided in the House business Advisory meeting how the house would be conducted. However, he condemned the opposition's behavior in today’s session of the House.
Regarding the £190 million case, the minister clarified that it was a sub-judice matter and that a reference had been made by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
