People justified to desire for system based on equality: Dr Arif Alvi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said there was nothing wrong for the people to desire for a system based on equality, which was the essence of Islamic teachings

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said there was nothing wrong for the people to desire for a system based on equality, which was the essence of Islamic teachings.

They were justified as there were so many Hadith and incidents in the history of islam which stressed the importance of equality, he said while addressing a seminar on 'Riasat-e-Madina, Mumlikat-e-Pakistan and Iqbal Ka Pakistan' organized by the Iqbal academy Pakistan here at Awain-e-Iqbal.

The president said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had a vision to make Pakistan a modern, Islamic and welfare state and for that purpose it was imperative to implement equality in law and executive affairs.

A real welfare state could only be established on the pattern of State of Madina and the visions of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah were of high importance in that regard, he added.

He regretted that some people reacted inappropriately over Prime Minister Imran Khan's objective make Pakistan a Madina-like welfare state.

President Alvi said the plight of Muslims in India today had crystallized the importance of Two-Nation Theory.

The (Indian Supreme Court's) decision on the Babri Mosque had severely hurt the sentiments of Muslims in India and across the globe, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had spoken at length on the issues of global warming, Islamophobia, Kashmir and money laundering at the United Nations .

He said Pakistan was a respectful country which was evident from the way it had responded to India's aggression and then handed the captured Indian pilot over to New Delhi.

He said a change was taking place as the Pakistani nation was move forward with confidence. Pakistan would emerge as a strong country, he added.

The president cited the example of China, which, he said, had become a centre of education. It was too much important for the nation to get education from all over the world, he added.

Punjab Minister for school Education Murad Raas said unfortunately the education sector in the province had been ruined during the last 10 years. Corruption of Rs 2 to 3 billion was committed in transfers and postings of teachers in the past, which had now been eliminated, he added.

Murad Raas said a good teacher, books and tests were essential for producing an intelligent student. New teacher training programmes were being started and 2,000 new schools would be opened in Punjab during the current year, he added.

He said there was utmost need to promote conceptual learning instead of rote learning. Efforts were being made to make 'Iqbaliyat' part of educational syllabus, he added.

The minister said time was required to bring about a change and sincere efforts were being made to uplift education.

PTI Punjab President Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry put up many recommendations for promoting Iqbal's vision.

Later, he presented a shield to President Alvi.

The president also distributed shields among the organisers of the 'Iqbal Mela', which was held at Greater Iqbal Park.