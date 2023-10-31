Open Menu

People Kill 8 Wild Boars For Attacking School Children In Bara

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2023 | 04:30 PM

People kill 8 wild boars for attacking school children in Bara

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The enraged People on Tuesday shot dead eight wild boars after its herd attacked school going children in village council 46, Shalobar, Bara tehsil of Khyber district.

According to the head of Shalobar Welfare Committee, the wild bores entered their area from the adjacent Hayatabad locality and attacked school going children.

One of the children was badly injured and taken to hospital. He said in retaliation, the area people shot dead eight wild boars.

He said a couple of days ago, a leopard was also spotted in the area adding that these wild animals were posing a threat to the lives of people living here. He appealed to the wildlife authorities to take steps for blocking the entry of wild animals into the human population to avert occurrence of mishaps.

