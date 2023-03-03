UrduPoint.com

People Know 'criminals' Who Ruined National Economy: Marriyum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2023 | 10:56 PM

People know 'criminals' who ruined national economy: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday the people of Pakistan knew the "criminals" very well who had ruined the national economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday the people of Pakistan knew the "criminals" very well who had ruined the national economy.

The minister shared the official data on her Twitter handle showing how the Pakistan Tereek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had ruined the economy.

According to the data, the Federal Bureau of Revenue collected Rs 3,843.8 billion during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government from 2013-2018 and Rs 3,828.5 billion during the PTI regime, she said.

Similarly, she said, the fiscal deficit stood at 4.1 percent during the PML-N government, and it rose to 7.9 percent during the PTI rule. Likewise, Pakistan's gross domestic product fell from $ 356.8 billion during the PML-N tenure to $ 300.8 billion during the PTI's four years rule, the minister added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Twitter Maryam Aurangzeb Criminals Muslim From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends contests on second day ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends contests on second day of Government Games

7 minutes ago
 PML-N not escaping from polls: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N not escaping from polls: Ahsan Iqbal

13 minutes ago
 Italy, France Agree to Boost Space Cooperation - I ..

Italy, France Agree to Boost Space Cooperation - Industry Minister

12 minutes ago
 US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With Ch ..

US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With China Likely 'Precision Munition ..

25 minutes ago
 US Announces New $400Mln Military Package for Ukra ..

US Announces New $400Mln Military Package for Ukraine - Blinken

25 minutes ago
 Imran's policies caused 'economic instability'

Imran's policies caused 'economic instability'

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.