People laid foundation of Naya Pakistan on July 25: Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that on July 25, 2018, the people of Pakistan gave mandate to Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) for the "change" and laid the foundation of "Naya Pakistan" with the power of vote.

In a statement, he said the idols of corruption were crashed and the Mafia was defeated on this day. New hopes, new expectations, new approach and new ideology had won two years ago, he observed.

He said the defeated elements in the general elections had been hatching conspiracies against the PTI government from the day first but all their conspiracies failed due to Prime Minister Imran Khan's politics of public service.

He said that no matter how much the losing elements propagate, the new Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would move ahead. Irrespective of the criticism, the public service journey would be continued, he added.

The defeated elements should know that the government would complete its constitutional tenure. He said that opposition parties had disintegrated and their credibility among the people had been tarnished as the era of looting had become a thing of the past.

"We are Imran Khan's soldiers and we are fighting for a newPakistan according to his vision and we would remove everyobstacle in the way of change," he added.