UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Largely Hail Relief Budget Announced For 2020-21

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 08:39 PM

People largely hail relief budget announced for 2020-21

People from different walks of life have hailed PTI government for presenting a balanced budget for fiscal year 2020-21amidst extremely difficult conditions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :People from different walks of life have hailed PTI government for presenting a balanced budget for fiscal year 2020-21amidst extremely difficult conditions.

Talking to APP here Friday they agreed that Prime Minister Imran Khan, honoring his commitment, has ensured that his team of economists and finance managers do come forward with a series of relief measures for the people with limited resources.

"I know that it is too early to comment on the actual impact of this budget but what I have been able to understand is that adequate allocations are made for sectors that are directly linked to us," said Faqeer Mohammad, a messenger working for a private company.

Rahim Ali. a salesman at a car showroom on New M.A.Jinnah Road agreeing with Faqeer said allocations made for Utility Stores (Rs.25 billion), Shelter Homes (Rs.150 billion) and so-forth are for marginalized sections.

In reply to a question, he said raise in budgetary allocation for higher education may not be relevant for many belonging to his particular socioeconomic group but its importance can not be ignored.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Education Budget Company Road Car May From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed values efforts of Russian, Germ ..

25 minutes ago

Infinix Partners up with Daraz to bring Exclusive ..

1 hour ago

1266 coronavirus patients recovered in Rawalpindi

29 seconds ago

Chief Minister, minister discuss matters about bu ..

32 seconds ago

Govt to rationalize areas under major crops to pre ..

34 seconds ago

Over 500 new coronavirus cases in Kuwait, six deat ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.