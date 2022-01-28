The people of Balochistan on Friday lauded the establishment of international football stadiums in Gwadar where local players would be able to pursue and enjoy their passion in a scenic ground

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The people of Balochistan on Friday lauded the establishment of international football stadiums in Gwadar where local players would be able to pursue and enjoy their passion in a scenic ground.

After the huge response of the Gwadar cricket Stadium another milestone a wonderful Football ground on the same line.

Being just next to the beach in Gwadar, the sate-of-the-art newly built football ground is ready to provide an eye catching view, and a great opportunity for the local talent to carry on their Football activities.

In Gwadar, the local football enthusiasts can be play football in the newly established international standard ground.

According to officials, the facility will also be used for playing football, training, for both children and adults, as well as for holding country level matches.

A sports lover Muhammad Khan Kakar said that football is very popular game in Balochistan, adding that modern football stadiums would facilitate the youth in harnessing their skills.

He said that the football players needed to be encouraged and facilitated to get opportunities in national football team.

