UrduPoint.com

People Laud Establishing Of Int'l Football Stadium In Gwadar

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2022 | 07:27 PM

People laud establishing of int'l football stadium in Gwadar

The people of Balochistan on Friday lauded the establishment of international football stadiums in Gwadar where local players would be able to pursue and enjoy their passion in a scenic ground

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The people of Balochistan on Friday lauded the establishment of international football stadiums in Gwadar where local players would be able to pursue and enjoy their passion in a scenic ground.

After the huge response of the Gwadar cricket Stadium another milestone a wonderful Football ground on the same line.

Being just next to the beach in Gwadar, the sate-of-the-art newly built football ground is ready to provide an eye catching view, and a great opportunity for the local talent to carry on their Football activities.

In Gwadar, the local football enthusiasts can be play football in the newly established international standard ground.

According to officials, the facility will also be used for playing football, training, for both children and adults, as well as for holding country level matches.

A sports lover Muhammad Khan Kakar said that football is very popular game in Balochistan, adding that modern football stadiums would facilitate the youth in harnessing their skills.

He said that the football players needed to be encouraged and facilitated to get opportunities in national football team.

/395

Related Topics

Cricket Football Balochistan Sports Gwadar Same Love

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2022 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi, Live Score, History, Who ..

1 hour ago
 PSL 2022: What is favorite team of Sadaf Kanwal an ..

PSL 2022: What is favorite team of Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari ?

1 hour ago
 China calls for building community with a shared f ..

China calls for building community with a shared future in outer space

2 minutes ago
 ADP committee meets to formulate schemes for next ..

ADP committee meets to formulate schemes for next FY

2 minutes ago
 RCEP affirms resurgence of multilateralism

RCEP affirms resurgence of multilateralism

2 minutes ago
 Lavrov, Baerbock Discuss JCPOA, Normandy Talks, RT ..

Lavrov, Baerbock Discuss JCPOA, Normandy Talks, RT in Germany - Moscow

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>