People laud opening of Jandola market

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The people of Jandola Tehsil have welcomed the opening of a new Jandola market which is expected to open a new chapter in the history of the area by giving a boost to economic activities.

The market has been inaugurated as a result of the solid efforts of the former Member National Assembly(MNA) in response to the long-standing demand of people and it is set to provide job opportunities for locals.

Since the lives of the people in Jandola have been deeply affected by terrorism, conflict, and a lack of basic facilities, the local politician Abdullah Nengyal has committed himself to changing the fate of this area.

Abdullah Nengyal informed that this market will not only provide job opportunities but also boost the self-confidence of the local population.

The new project will include 575 shops, equipped with modern facilities.

On a community level, the people of Jandola are viewing this initiative as a revolutionary step.

They believe that Abdullah Nengyal has rightly understood their issues and is taking solid measures to resolve them.

The residents are optimistic that the market would have a positive impact on the area and viewed it a milestone that will play a crucial role in accelerating the region's development.

