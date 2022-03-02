UrduPoint.com

People Lauds Govt For Announcing Relief Package

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2022 | 05:50 PM

People lauds govt for announcing relief package

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :People from different walks of life on Wednesday lauded the government for announcing special relief package despite increase in the fuel prices at global level.

Talking to APP, people from different walks of life said that it was undoubtedly a huge relief for the public, at a time when the circumstances caused the prices to soar in the world.

They said that the government has won many hearts after it announced that the price of petrol would not be increased till the next budget.

A shopkeeper Abdul Mateen said that the masses were facing difficulties and the relief measures were positive steps which would reduce the miseries of the common man.

He said that the reduction in prices of petroleum products and electricity tariff will relieve the public.

Saleem, a bike rider, said that he was very desperate because of rising petrol prices which left him without any savings. The reduction in petrol price was a significant relief for people like him who could hardly make both ends meet, he said.

Shahid who drives public transport said that after the government announcement to reduce petrol prices, he and a few other fellow drivers withdrew their decision to increase fares. This, he said, would benefit common citizens whose only mode of commuting is public transport.

The residents of various localities also demanded that concerned authorities should ensure that the prices of edibles also be brought down with the fall in fuel prices by Rs 10.

>