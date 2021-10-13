People lauds KP Govt for approving three new dams for Tank, DI Khan dist ts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday said that the provincial government has approved construction of three new dams in Tank and Dera Ismail Khan districts.

Talking to APP here, he said the new dams included Tank Zam Dam, Chodwan Zam Dam and Daraban Dam, adding the construction of these dams would irrigate estimated 109,721 acres of barren land, while Tank Zam dam would also generate 25.5 MW of electricity.

Faisal Amin said that these dams would also bring an agricultural revolution in KP's poorest zone besides ensuring food security and creating job opportunities for the local people.

He said that by using water efficient models the command area can be doubled and would help achieve self-sufficiency in food sector as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The decision of the provincial government was highly appreciated by people of Tank and DI Khan who said that it would usher a new era of prosperity in the area.

Chairman Saraiki National Movement Mauz Arain told APP that construction of Tank Zam Dam would resolve many problems of Tank city including the long awaiting issue of clean drinking water.

He said that still in this age of development and modernization the people of Tank districts are forced to share drinking water with animals at rain fed ponds.

Mauz Arain said that people of Tank highly appreciate the KP government decision of constructing new dams in the district, adding that in past not a single government paid attention to development of this southern district of the province due to which it still lacks many basic facilities.

He also appreciated the efforts of the provincial minister Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur and Federal Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for their efforts in highlighting the plight of local people and getting approval of the new dams.

He said that Tank Zam Dam would bring green revolution in the area which was kept neglected from last three decades.

A social Activist from Tank Gulfam Shori said that this was a great initiative by the provincial government particularly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to announce construction of Tank Zam Dam.

He said that Tank was facing acute drinking water shortage and this would also ensure water provision to the people as well as agriculture.

Another social activist Sheikh Safi ullah Khan said that this was a great decision of KP government for the poorest city of Tank.

He thanked Chief Minister KPK and provincial minister Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur for their great efforts in this regard.

Khalid Damani said that several Kanal of very fertile land was lying barren in district DI Khan only because of no water channel, adding that construction of new dams would change of the fate of local people besides meeting food demand.