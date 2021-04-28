UrduPoint.com
People Lauds Security Arrangements During Ramzan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 11:35 PM

Sukkur police was working day and night to ensure foolproof security in the city during the month of Ramzan and create a sense of security among the citizens

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Sukkur police was working day and night to ensure foolproof security in the city during the month of Ramzan and create a sense of security among the citizens.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo said this while visiting the main Bazaar on Wednesday to review security arrangements.

He directed the policemen to perform their duties with great efficiency and full commitment under the SOPs issued by government.

He also appealed the citizens to cooperate with security officials during the checking and inform police in case they found any suspected thing or person. Administration of Ramzan Bazaar appreciated Sukkur police for making foolproof arrangements during the holy month of Ramadan.

