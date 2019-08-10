UrduPoint.com
People Leave For Native Towns In Lahore

Most of the roads of provincial capital presented a deserted look on Saturday as thousands of people left the provincial capital for their home-towns to celebrate Eidul Azha

Heavy crowd even today was also observed at local bus stations and railway station.

The lahorities who completed their shopping opted to stay indoors while hustle and bustle was witnessed at almost all cattle sale points.

It is pertinent to mention that the government had announced four holidays on Eid and Independence Day from Monday to Thursday.

