People Left For Their Native Areas From Quetta To Celebrate Eid

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2023 | 05:50 PM

People left for their native areas from Quetta to celebrate Eid

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :A large number of people have left for their native areas from the provincial capital Quetta on Friday to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to details, after the announcement of Eid-ul-Fitr holidays by the provincial government, thousands of people from the provincial capital Quetta left for their native areas to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones.

Taking advantage of this opportunity, the transporters charged double the fare from the public, due to the presence of a large number of citizens at the bus stands, an unnecessary rush was seen there.

However, due to a decrease in the number of vehicles and buses and an increase in fares, the public faced difficulties.

Seeing the increasing rush of citizens in Spiny Road, Jabal Noor, Sariab Road, Hazaraganji and other transport hubs, the transporters have increased the fare.

While the transporters said that due to the raise in the prices of petroleum, the fares have been forced to increase.

