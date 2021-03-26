People like Haseena Moin, Kanwal Naseer never die: Shafqat Mahmood

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Federal education, Professional Training and National Heritage Shafqat Mahmood on Friday said people like Haseena Moin and Kanwal Naseer never die.

In a statement, he said "Today was a very heavy day as two icons of the art world have passed away".

He said Haseena Moin will remain alive through her contribution to Radio Pakistan and Television as play writer. She wrote about the life of common people and highlighted the traditional life of Pakistani society.

The Minister also highlighted the services and contribution of Kanwal Naseer with special reference to PTV. "Kanwal Naseer and ptv were essential for each other Shafqat Mehmood" he said. In his condolence message, the Minister further highlighted the services of Haseena Moin.

He said "she played a great role in promoting PTV and many artists got recognition for playing a part in her Dramas". She spent all her life in highlighting the social fabric and psychological behavior of Pakistani society, the minister added.

Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts Dr Fouzia Saeed also condoled the death of drama writer Haseena Moin and iconic artist Kanwal Naseer. She paid tribute to both the personalities whose unmatchable works will remain an asset for the coming generation. Both of them invoice the status of an academy. Kanwal Naseer was known to me personally, the Director added. She said Kanwal Naseer also remained a part of PNCA's many programs and remain close to PNCA.

We feel very saddened on her death and pray for her solace" she added.