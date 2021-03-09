People like Nawaz Sharif, Zardari steel public money: PM  

(@fidahassanain)

Imran Khan shares UN report on poor and developing nations while chairing Federal Cabinet meeting in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that people liked Nawaz Sharif and Zardari stole money and laundered it abroad by causing serious dent to national kitty.

He expressed these views while chairing Federal Cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister once again vowed to bring in the latest technology to ensure transparency in the elections. He emphasized the need for using electronic voting machines in the elections to make the whole process transparent. He said he will regularly take updates on the matter as well as giving the right of franchise to overseas Pakistanis.

Quoting an international report, the Prime Minister regretted that every year one thousand billion Dollars are laundered out of the poor countries to the rich countries.

The Prime Minister said Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari like ruling elite first weaken the relevant institutions to transfer abroad the money accumulated through illegal means.

He said mega projects are also executed by such corrupt elements to get big kickbacks in return. He said the people have to pay the price of this corruption in the form of inflation.

The Prime Minister lamented that the corrupt ruling elite then also resorts to different tactics to make their corruption acceptable. With this, he said, they destroy the morality of a nation.