UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Like Nawaz Sharif, Zardari Steel Public Money: PM

 

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 22 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 04:05 PM

People like Nawaz Sharif, Zardari steel public money: PM  

Imran Khan shares UN report on poor and developing nations while chairing Federal Cabinet meeting in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that people liked Nawaz Sharif and Zardari stole money and laundered it abroad by causing serious dent to national kitty.

Imran Khan said that people like Nawaz Sharif and Zardari stole the public money and involved in money laundering.

He expressed these views while chairing Federal Cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister once again vowed to bring in the latest technology to ensure transparency in the elections. He emphasized the need for using electronic voting machines in the elections to make the whole process transparent. He said he will regularly take updates on the matter as well as giving the right of franchise to overseas Pakistanis.

Quoting an international report, the Prime Minister regretted that every year one thousand billion Dollars are laundered out of the poor countries to the rich countries.

The Prime Minister said Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari like ruling elite first weaken the relevant institutions to transfer abroad the money accumulated through illegal means.

He said mega projects are also executed by such corrupt elements to get big kickbacks in return. He said the people have to pay the price of this corruption in the form of inflation.

The Prime Minister lamented that the corrupt ruling elite then also resorts to different tactics to make their corruption acceptable. With this, he said, they destroy the morality of a nation.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Islamabad Prime Minister Technology Poor Price Money Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

PITB hands over e-Transfer & Posting Module to Fed ..

7 minutes ago

Kremlin Stresses Russian Officials Are Not Forced ..

9 minutes ago

Unresolved Kashmir dispute endangered peace in Sou ..

9 minutes ago

FIFA to pay Galatasaray $870,000 for Luyindama inj ..

9 minutes ago

29 arrested for flying kites in faisalabad

9 minutes ago

Food authority recovers 14000 litres counterfeit d ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.