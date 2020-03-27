UrduPoint.com
People Limited Friday Prayers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 03:32 PM

People limited Friday prayers

In the wake of curbing the spread of the coronavirus disease, people of Sukkur limited the Friday prayers to support the government's decision

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ):In the wake of curbing the spread of the coronavirus disease, people of Sukkur limited the Friday prayers to support the government's decision.

Ulema and Khateebs in their speeches said that the Friday prayers in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt have also been suspended the Friday prayers.

They said that preventing coronavirus was not the responsibility of the government alone but of everyone. They appealed that older and younger children will pray in their homes. People of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts also remain prayed Friday prayers in-house while the prayer period have been kept to a minimum.

Following the decision of Government, all Imam masjid here limited the Friday prayer to two farz only and the rest of prayer were completed at their homes.

