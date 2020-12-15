UrduPoint.com
People Live With Love Fraternity Harmony In Pakistan: Jamil Soomro

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

People live with love fraternity harmony in Pakistan: Jamil Soomro

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Secretary General, Pakistan Zindabad Basic Orgnization (PZBO) Sukkur chapter, Jamil Ahmed Soomro said that the founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's vision of Pakistan was an impregnable welfare state where people could live with love, fraternity and harmony.

Talking to a delegation of Christian Community on led by Gibrael Illumddin at Hyder House here on Tuesday, Soomro stressed for national unity to achieve ideals and principles upheld by the Quaid-i-Azam, defeat the demons of extremism and militancy that seek to strike at the foundational principles of Pakistan.

He said that December 25, a day to reiterate our resolve to defeat the dark forces that seek to undermine the nation's founding principles.

He said that Pakistan which was created for the welfare of the masses and let us make it a welfare driven state in which every individual is allowed opportunities for the blossoming of their creative potential. Soomro, on behalf of PZBO central Chairman Mir Nadir Ali Abro congratulated the Christian community on celebrating the Christmas and said that all religions teach peace and harmony.

