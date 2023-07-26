Open Menu

People Living On Hub Dam's Outskirts Asked To Move Safer Places

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023 | 11:18 PM

Deputy Commissioner Hub Zahid Khan on Wednesday asked the people living on the outskirts of Hub Dam to evacuate their homes in the wake of the dam's spillway could cause severe flooding in Hub River's flood channels

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hub Zahid Khan on Wednesday asked the people living on the outskirts of Hub Dam to evacuate their homes in the wake of the dam's spillway could cause severe flooding in Hub River's flood channels.

He said due to ongoing rain in the catchment areas of Hub Dam, the reservoir of the dam was increased, and at any time, water could be released from the spillway of the Dam.

Assistant Commissioner Hub Syed Samiullah Agha was in the field along with the Levies team, said the DC.

Khan issued an advisory for the citizens in view of the situation of the Hub Dam and rain emergency saying that public and rural people stay away from rivers and canals during the rainy season.

The DC mentioned that the Meteorological Department has issued an alert that the rains would continue till July 30, there was a risk of heavy rains and flash floods in rain-fed rivers.

People living in the suburbs of the Hub Dam should keep themselves and their livestock away from the river channels, and avoid unnecessary travel on Quetta-Karachi Highway during rain, he said.

He said that people should keep themselves and animals away from urban power poles and wires during rain saying that on the second day of heavy rain across the district, the restoration work was going on in the affected areas.

Wing Commander FC is also involved with the district administration in relief activities, relief activities and rehabilitation work has been intensified by visiting rain-affected areas across the district and staff have been alerted, he maintained.

He said that during the recent monsoon rains, all the officers of the district were on the ground and machinery was being mobilized at the required places on the basis of need by the district administration Hub.

