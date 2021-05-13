UrduPoint.com
People Loves With PM: Sheikh Rashid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 10:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Federal minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday said the people were loved with Prime Minister Imran Khan as they had full confidence on his dynamic leadership.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the people of the country knew that PM Imran Khan is the only political figure who had all capabilities to resolve their problems amicably.

The minister said the political dimensions of the South Asia has going to be changed as Pakistan had great importance in this region.

Replying to a question, he said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif did not come under discussion during the meetings which were attendant by him in the recent PM's visit to Saudi Arabia.

He said Saudi's and Chinese were too sensitive about news regarding them.

To another question, he said PM Imran Khan would never dissolve the assemblies.

He appealed to the people for taking care about coronavirus and adopt all standard operating procedures (SOP's) against the deadly virus, adding the virus had badly effect to India and everyone should have to realise the sensitivity of coronavirus and keep them save from Indian like situation in that regard.

