People mourn death of senior TV artiste Zahin Tahira

(@imziishan)

Death of renowned radio and television artiste, Zahin Tahira who passed away, due to heart related complications, Tuesday morning is being mourned by her fellow performers as well as by people from all walks of life

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Death of renowned radio and television artiste, Zahin Tahira who passed away, due to heart related complications, Tuesday morning is being mourned by her fellow performers as well as by people from all walks of life.

The well respected artiste who began her career from Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, previously known as Radio Pakistan, in early 1960s, was among first of the few performers of Pakistan Television, Karachi center.

The 72 year old lady during her long and outstanding career managed to carve a niche for herself due to her outstanding and diverse performance, though just in middle of her career she was restricted to play roles of mothers only.

For Arifa Shamsa, a long time colleague of the deceased actor, an era has come to an end as they in their prime youth joined Radio Pakistan - Karachi and also were almost together at PTV.

"She, just like most of us in the field, successfully managed to maintain a balance between her professional and personal life," said Arfa lamenting that a period is fast passing by and can neither be stopped nor reversed.

"She was my childhood love as watching her as a dedicated mother in "Ghapla Mayra Pyara Hathi Ghapla" a play aired during children time from ptv Karachi factually turned me an ardent fan of hers," said Mohammad Ishaq (45).

Mrs. Shaheer Ahmer remiscised roles played by Zahin Tahira in Shama and series of other family dramas with absolute excellencecompelling viewers to get immersed in the story.