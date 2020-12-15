UrduPoint.com
People Must Act Upon Covid-19 SOPs In Letter And Spirit: DC

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:21 PM

People must act upon Covid-19 SOPs in letter and spirit: DC

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :People must act upon Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit as the cases were increasing day by day as so far 909 patients have been tested positive while 25 succumbed to this deadly virus across the district.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar while addressing a press conference here Tuesday.

He disclosed that 100 people have been fined, 43 shops, 03 schools have been sealed while Rs 1.2 million fine was imposed against the coronavirus SOPs violations.

He emphasized to ensure use of face masks, sanitizers, maintaining social distance and avoid shaking hands .

The DC stressed all the traders to cooperate in this context. He said that efforts were being made to control price hike and to remove encroachments from different areas of the city.

He said better health facilities were being provided in hospitals and its ample proof is that DHQ hospital is on second while THQ Hospital Hazro was on top of the hospitals across the province.

Doctors have been appointed in most of the hospitals while presence of gynecologist in hospitals during evening shifts has been made mandatory, he added.

Street lights are being installed while " Allah Hoo Chowk " being built at the cost of Rs 50 million, he added.

The DC while replying to a question said that 118 brick kilns are being shifted to Zig Zag technology and so far 29 brick kilns have been completely shifted to zig zag technology.

