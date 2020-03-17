People must adopt precautionary measures; govt has taken preventive steps : Yasmin

Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday confirmed a total of six patients of Corona virus in the province, including five in Dera Ghazi Khan and one in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday confirmed a total of six patients of Corona virus in the province, including five in Dera Ghazi Khan and one in the provincial capital.

Addressing a press conference along with Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan here at Directorate General Public Relation (DGPR), Punjab, Health minister said that five persons who returned from Iran to Dera Ghazi Khan have been diagnosed with Covid -19, adding that 736 suspected cases of corona virus were quarantined in D.G Khan Quarantine center.

She said that all facilities were being provided to healthcare officials working in hospitals and Quarantine Centers, adding that additional medical equipment would also be provided to doctors and paramedics for their safety while handling corona virus patients.

However,she urged the people to adopt precautionary measures,stay in their homes,and avoid unnecessary traveling.

Dr Yasmin said the government did not hide the number of corona virus patients,adding that people would be informed/updated about the prevailing situation.

Addressing on the occasion,Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that Punjab government has taken effective measures to cope with corona virus and added that traders should not hoard the direly needed products including sanitizers and face masks.He warned of strict action in case of such malpratice.