People must adopt SOPs with letter & spirit to contain COVID-19: Asad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister of Planning and Development Asad Umar on Monday warned that Pakistan could face the devastating situation regarding COVID-19 if people would not adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) in complete letter and spirit.

Talking to a private news channel, he said people should have to take the coronavirus seriously otherwise it could spread again in the country.

The minister said some countries were facing devastating situation regarding coronavirus like United States (US), England India and Sweden but the grace of God that Pakistan was not facing that situation at yet so everyone must take care about it.

He said 1.1 million coronavirus vaccine doses would be available in the country in March 2021 and front line workers including doctors paramedical staff would be vaccinated in first phase.

Replying to a question, he said all political parties and media had played effective role during the first wave of COVID-19 and the people had also adopted precautionary measures against the pandemic, adding the government had adopted comprehensive strategy against the deadly virus and it was emerged as successful to contain it.

He said care and taking right decisions were imperative during the pandemic of coronavirus, adding he appealed to the media to highlight the awareness among the people about the danger of deadly virus.

Replying to a question, he expressed hope that the national economy would be improved during the year of 2021 if coronavirus would be remained under control.

Asad Umar said the government had reduced the prices of routine used commodities and it was making efforts to further decrease in the inflation.