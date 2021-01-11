UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Must Adopt SOPs With Letter & Spirit To Contain COVID-19: Asad

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 11:00 PM

People must adopt SOPs with letter & spirit to contain COVID-19: Asad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister of Planning and Development Asad Umar on Monday warned that Pakistan could face the devastating situation regarding COVID-19 if people would not adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) in complete letter and spirit.

Talking to a private news channel, he said people should have to take the coronavirus seriously otherwise it could spread again in the country.

The minister said some countries were facing devastating situation regarding coronavirus like United States (US), England India and Sweden but the grace of God that Pakistan was not facing that situation at yet so everyone must take care about it.

He said 1.1 million coronavirus vaccine doses would be available in the country in March 2021 and front line workers including doctors paramedical staff would be vaccinated in first phase.

Replying to a question, he said all political parties and media had played effective role during the first wave of COVID-19 and the people had also adopted precautionary measures against the pandemic, adding the government had adopted comprehensive strategy against the deadly virus and it was emerged as successful to contain it.

He said care and taking right decisions were imperative during the pandemic of coronavirus, adding he appealed to the media to highlight the awareness among the people about the danger of deadly virus.

Replying to a question, he expressed hope that the national economy would be improved during the year of 2021 if coronavirus would be remained under control.

Asad Umar said the government had reduced the prices of routine used commodities and it was making efforts to further decrease in the inflation.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Asad Umar United States Sweden March God Media All Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lebanese Health System at Verge of Collapse Amid S ..

13 minutes ago

Russia's Gerasimov, US Counterpart Milley Discuss ..

13 minutes ago

Democrats introduce Trump impeachment article in H ..

13 minutes ago

Lebanon Imposes State of Emergency Starting on Thu ..

13 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Directorate of Residen ..

1 hour ago

Balochistan govt initiated development schemes for ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.