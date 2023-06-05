UrduPoint.com

People Must Be Encouraged To Plant Trees For Enhancing Forests: Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2023 | 11:01 PM

People must be encouraged to plant trees for enhancing forests: Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Monday said that very few people were aware of the efforts of Governor House Quetta in keeping the environment clean and eliminating pollution in the last one and a half hundred year

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Monday said that very few people were aware of the efforts of Governor House Quetta in keeping the environment clean and eliminating pollution in the last one and a half hundred years.

In his message on the occasion of World Environment Day, he said that Governor's House Quetta, for such a long period of time, watering of thousands of trees and plants while taking concrete measures for their growth in winter and summer, apart from providing food to birds and raising them. There was a proper arrangement.

This work included valuable services and conscious efforts of past and present governors, officers and officials, he said.

He said that climate change was a threat to the future of the planet and a cause of concern for all human beings, therefore, it was necessary to take steps on an emergency basis to improve the situation.

People should be encouraged to plant trees and systematic efforts to be made to grow forests, he said.

Governor Balochistan said that as you all know that the decade from 2020 to 2030 has been declared by the United Nations as the decade of ecosystem restoration.

Therefore, as an important member of the United Nations, we should also organize various events to highlight the significance of the atmosphere and advance its conservation efforts and ensure the participation of more people in them, he maintained.

The Governor welcomed the fact that Pakistan's performance for the improvement of the environment and especially with regard to the large-scale plantation campaign was being praised at the international level.

The Governor of Balochistan needs to acknowledge and praise the excellent performance of all public and private institutions working in the country and the province in this regard, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan World Quetta Governor United Nations 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Kritenbrink Holds 'Productive' Talks With Chinese ..

Kritenbrink Holds 'Productive' Talks With Chinese Counterparts in Beijing - Stat ..

10 minutes ago
 Commissioner inaugurates renovated Pirwadhai Bus S ..

Commissioner inaugurates renovated Pirwadhai Bus Stand

10 minutes ago
 European Court of Justice Says Poland's Controvers ..

European Court of Justice Says Poland's Controversial Justice Reform Infringes E ..

10 minutes ago
 EU Imposes Sanctions Against 9 Russians for 'Human ..

EU Imposes Sanctions Against 9 Russians for 'Human Rights Violations'

10 minutes ago
 UK lawmaker faces racism public order charge

UK lawmaker faces racism public order charge

7 minutes ago
 Cabinet approves regulation to prohibit single use ..

Cabinet approves regulation to prohibit single use of plastic: Prime Minister Sh ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.