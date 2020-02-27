UrduPoint.com
People Must Benefit From Public Policies Across The Board: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 03:27 PM

People must benefit from public policies across the board: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Thursday said that all concerned officers and stakeholders must ensure that common man derives benefit from public policies being formulated by the PTI led government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Thursday said that all concerned officers and stakeholders must ensure that common man derives benefit from public policies being formulated by the PTI led government .

He said this while addressing a 'Passing out ceremony' for officers of 42nd Specialized Training Programme (STP), Pakistan Administrative Service held at Civil Services academy here.

Governor Punjab said that in most cases the benefits of public policies donot trickle down to grassroots level owing to lack of communication or other factors.

He expressed with confidence that young officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) would uphold the interest of common man within their priorities while serving in various fields during their practical life.

In this context he said the officers must renew their resolve to serve people with honesty, dedication and impartiality.

"Government is there to provide all the possible support under projects aimed at providing relief to common man." He hoped that women would also contribute equally for socio-economic improvement of the society.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said, "Officers must ensure that people sitting in Gilgit-Baltistan get same treatment as people in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad."Punjab Governor presented certificates, awards and medals to the officers on completion of their training. A souvenir was presented to Chaurdhry Mohammad Sarwar on the occasion . Secretary Establishment Division Ejaz Munir, and Civil Service Academy Director General Sohail Anwar were also present. (yrb-swf)

