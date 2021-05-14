People must continue following SoP after Eid: Dr Mazhar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Medical Superintendent Children Hospital and Institute of Child Health Multan Dr Mazhar Ali Shah urged masses to continue following coronavirus Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) after Eid holidays to control virus from spreading.

Talking to APP here on Friday, Dr Mazhar Ali Shah said that implementation of corona SoP was only solution to control virus from spreading.

He said that negligence of individuals can foil government's efforts of controlling virus spread. He said that during the lockdown in eid holidays, the number of cases have been decreased, however, it could be more decreased by following SoP even after eid holidays.

Dr Mazhar said that SoP must be adopted as a national obligation to protect public from the deadly virus. He lauded the initiatives of the government for controlling virus spread adding that fighting against the virus was also a responsibility of people.

He urged masses to continue following SoP and adopt all preventive measures. He said that vaccination against the covid-19 was also being provided by the government but it could be more affective if continue following SoP.

He also asked parents to avoid offering unhygienic beverages as the water being used in such beverages was mostly contaminated which could lead to the diseases like diarrhea, hepatitis A and E, typhoid and gastro while the children are more vulnerable to catching such diseases in this season.

He said that there had been a considerable increase in the patients suffering from throat infections and diarrhea due to these unhygienic beverages.