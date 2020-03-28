UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Must Follow Govt Instructions On Coronavirus: Nausheen Hamid

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 11:20 AM

People must follow govt instructions on coronavirus: Nausheen Hamid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Nausheen Hamid Saturday called on its citizens to follow the instruction and advisories of health department and avoid crowd in the wake of the coronavirus.

Talking to private news channel , she urged the citizens to avoid hoarding essentials and 'panic' buying, just simply buy the required commodities.

Nausheen Hamid added that citizens should stay at home, as it's the best thing to do in the interest of everyone's health right now.

The government is taking concrete measures to prevent the spread of corona virus, she said, adding, it is highly alarming situation that Coronavirus has become a global challenge.

The government has established an effective mechanism for emergency rapid response in selective medical centers all over the country, she added.

It has also been ensured that medical centers and hospitals are well equipped with appropriate tools and professional medical staff to deal with any worst situation, she mentioned.

It is responsibility of the citizens to cooperate with the government, she urged.

She said anyone who has traveled abroad should observe self isolation and should avoid any public gathering and physical contact with other people for two weeks.

Any symptom should be reported immediately to the government at helpline and the medical assistance would be provided at their door steps, she said.

It is high time for the citizens to stay vigilant and take all precautionary measures to stay safe, she said.

It is responsibility of the citizens to follow the instruction of the competitive authorities.

Related Topics

Buy All Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 28 March 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces recovery of three people, 72 new COV ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Syrian President discuss effort ..

11 hours ago

RTA completes disinfection of metro trains, trams, ..

12 hours ago

Charity organisations in Dubai donate AED52 millio ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.