People Must Follow Life Of Holy Prophet (PBUH) For Success: Lahore High Court CJ

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Friday said that people must follow the life and Sunna of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) for success in life and hereafter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :

He express these views while addressing a function on the occasion of Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) here at Punjab Judicial Academy.

Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem, LHC Registrar Irfan Ahmed Saeed, District Judiciary Director General Abdul Rasheed Abid, Sessions Judge Human Resources, Punjab Judicial academy DG Abdul Sattar Asghar, DG Case Management Shazib Saeed and others were also present.

LHC Chief Justice said that the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was a role model for every person of this world who believes in Allah and the Judgment Day, adding that Allah Almighty sent his messengers in every period of history to guide the humanity.

He said that "We need to compare our lives with the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH), adding that by following the pattern and teaching of Holy Prophet (PBUH) we will be able to achieve success in this world and hereafter."He said that "We pray Allah Almighty not to disgrace us before our Holy Prophet on the Day of Judgment.""We have to think about what will happen to us when we are called upon accountability on the Day of Judgment," he added. "By following the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) we can enlighten our hearts with the light of faith", CJ said.

