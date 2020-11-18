People must follow SOPs for defeating second wave of COVID-19: Qasim Aziz

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) Quetta leader Qasim Aziz Mengal on Wednesday said people should follow precautionary measures against coronavirus because we could be defeated the pandemic virus by implementing of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Talking to APP, he said the second wave of coronavirus has started and outbreaks of coronavirus was spreading rapidly.

People must adopt SOPs for protection themselves and their children from the deadly virus, he said adding that the epidemic has hit the global economy hard and public life has been badly affected.

He also appealed the public to take the second wave of coronavirus seriously and to ensure wearing of masks, using of sanitizers and maintaining social distance as the global outbreak of the epidemic could only be countered with caution, saying that the virus is easily transmitted from one person to another.

He said that the coronavirus vaccine has not yet been discovered nor has the virus been eradicated adding that so citizens must be serious about ensuring the implementation of precautions as well as the use of masks and avoid unnecessary travel, shaking hands and avoiding crowded places including markets for defeating of the COVID-19.

He said that in view of the rising cases of second wave of coronavirus, awareness campaign against deadly virus among the people should be started in respective areas of Balochistan to quell the spread of the deadly virus.

He also urged stakeholders, scholars and civil society members should play their key role in this regard in order to prevent the second wave of the coronavirus in the areas.