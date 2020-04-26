UrduPoint.com
People Must Follow SOPs Given By Gov't Regarding Covid-19: Ajmal Wazir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 10:30 PM

People must follow SOPs given by gov't regarding Covid-19: Ajmal Wazir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information Ajmal Wazir Sunday said people must follow the Standard Operating Procedures SOPs provided by the government regarding Covid-19 in the month of Ramazan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was making all out efforts to protect its people from coronavirus pandemic, but no compromise would be made on the plan devised by the government for the month of Ramazan.

He said more than 400 people had returned from Afghanistan while 250 from the Gulf states, adding they had been sent to quarantine centers in Peshawar and Khyber districts.

