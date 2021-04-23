UrduPoint.com
People Must Follow SOPs To Control Coronavirus Pandemic: Farukh Habib

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 10:55 PM

People must follow SOPs to control coronavirus pandemic: Farukh Habib

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farukh Habib on Friday said the people must follow standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the government to control the deadly virus from spreading at large scale in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farukh Habib on Friday said the people must follow standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the government to control the deadly virus from spreading at large scale in the country.

Everyone should take coronavirus as serious otherwise situation could be out of control and could be problematic for both the government and people, he said while talking to ptv.

He said the international community has acknowledged the economic policies of the present government and its comprehensive strategy against coronavirus which was adopted in its first wave.

Farukh Habib said the third wave of the COVID-19 is lethal and dangerous so everybody should take it as serious.

The Parliamentary Secretary said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan is working hard to make the country as a real welfare state as the government has started several welfare programmes including Ehsas programme, issuance of health card to improve living standard of the poor people.

Replying to a question, he said the government inherited fragile economy and due to effective and prudent policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government the national economy is improving day by day.

The current account deficit is converted into surplus, bridging the gape between imports and exports, increasing foreign remittances, enhancing foreign reserves and formers are getting best price of their crops.

The government is making sincere efforts to increase the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in future, he added.

Replying to another query, he said the opposition should show seriousness to resolve the national issues and it should come in the parliament and sit-together with treasury benches for bringing electoral reforms because Parliament is the appropriate and best form to resolve all issues.

He said Sindh government has failed to resolve problems of the people of the province although Pakistan Peoples Party was ruling there from a long time but the people of the area were still deprived from their basic rights and it had not passed a single order for buying coronavirus vaccine at yet.

