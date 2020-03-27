People must maintain social distancing to contain spread of corona virus: DC Attock.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Attock Friday urged people to strictly observed social distancing and remain restricted to their houses to play their role in containing the spread of corona Virus .

While talking to newsmen here, he said that those coming from abroad must remain in self quarantine and in case of any symptoms of corona must contact health department .

Sanitisers and masks are available in all the medical stores and if some one feels any problems in this context must inform the authorities . He said that general stores and medical stores are open across the district and all type of edibles are available in abundance .

He said that he himself and other officers were visiting different areas of the district to ensure implementation of Section 144 and lock down .

District Officer Industry Rabia Naseem who was also present on the occasion and told newsmen that availability of commodities was being ensured and those found involved in over charging and hoarding are dealt strictly.

Meanwhile a source of health department told this journalist that so for 19 Corona Virus suspect patients have been reported in Attock district and were admitted in different hospital .

Their throat swab samples were sent to NIH and till now one patient has been declared positive who is admitted to isolation ward in DHQ Attock while 12 patients have been declared negative and lab results of six patients are awaited .