People Must Recognise Their Real Enemy: Azma Bukhari
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2024 | 02:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Punjab Minister for Information Azma Bukhari has said that certain elements are making hollow slogans to hold public gathering, but people should keep their eyes open and recoginse their real enemy.
In a statement issued here on Saturday, she said, "Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has no funds and money for holding public gathering."
Azma said that the sit-in party had converted into 'chaos' party and added that the venom, which the PTI wanted to spit out against the country's institutions in the public gathering, the same venom it was spitting out in press conferences and statements on daily basis.
She said that the PTI founder could go to any extent to come out of jail. If the 'chaos' party would instigate people to create unrest in Punjab, the state machinery would come into action.
She said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was working day and night to bring prosperity in the lives of people across the province.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today
Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning about Islam from Sufi saints
Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security forces
Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of enemy: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner orders consistent inspection of vegetables supply chain33 seconds ago
-
AIOU to commence online exams for Int'l students from Sept. 2336 seconds ago
-
Globalization vs. sovereignty: China’s balancing act39 seconds ago
-
ICT Police organize 04 days workshop on road safety43 seconds ago
-
Speakers pay tribute to armed forces47 seconds ago
-
Nation honors Rashid Minhas' supreme sacrifice on PAF Day with reverence & pride50 seconds ago
-
Experts suggests lifestyle changes to control diabetes in Pakistan55 seconds ago
-
Kissan Ittehad calls for 'agriculture emergency' amid growing challenges11 minutes ago
-
HEC lifts ban on affiliation & allows Urdu University grant affiliation to colleges in undergraduate ..11 minutes ago
-
14 'criminals' held along with arms21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today58 minutes ago
-
Vehicle lifter gang busted, trailer & 35 million recovered1 hour ago