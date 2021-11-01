People not interested in hollow slogans: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the opposition can only raise hollow slogans as it is confused and unable to serve people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the opposition can only raise hollow slogans as it is confused and unable to serve people.

In a statement issued on Monday, CM said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had no political future.

Usman Buzdar said that 220 million people had full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He further said that the opposition had always given priority to their personal interests over national interest.