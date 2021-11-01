UrduPoint.com

People Not Interested In PDM's Narrative: Usman Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 09:48 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that the people of DG Khan had rejected the defeated elements of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance

In a statement issued here, CM said that PDM had lost its credibility by indulging in negative politics.

Terming PDM as unnatural alliance, CM said that people had witnessed small public meeting of PDM on a small a road.

People wanted development and prosperity in the country instead of chaos and instability.

