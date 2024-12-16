Open Menu

People Not Supporting Negative Politics Of PTI: Rana

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 11:17 PM

Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Monday said that people were not supporting the negative politics of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)

The nation is not standing with PTI, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about civil disobedience movement, he said PTI leaders could not achieve success in their sinister design.

Commenting on Army Public school incident, he said the government has made unprecedented efforts to flush out terrorism.

He said, it was also the responsibility of Afghan authorities to take measures for destroying the hideouts of terrorists from their part of the region.

The terrorists, he said had been using the soil of Afghanistan to sabotage peaceful environment of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan has made unmatchable sacrifices in fighting war on terror.

