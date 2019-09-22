UrduPoint.com
People Not To Face Low Gas Pressure During Winter Season: Ali Khan

Sun 22nd September 2019 | 08:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, Sep 22(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) ::Chairman NA Standing Committee on Information Technology Ali Khan Sunday said the issue of low gas pressure in the city would be resolved before the start of winter season.

He said this while meeting with different delegations of his constituency here.

Ali Khan further said if needed the old gas pipelines would be replaced with new ones.

He assured the delegations that the resolution of the issues of the constituency was his top priority and this year people would not face any gas load shedding and low pressure.

The visiting delegations were informed that in some areas of Havelian and Abbottabad including Kehal, Malakpura, Slahad. Bandajat gas pipe lines had been changed or work was in progress on the samey.

