People noticed reduction in population of Kahleej phesant

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Dwellers of Jabbar valley have urged Wildlife Department to take measures for protection of rare wild bird specie.

Jabbar valley is serving as a safe sanctuary for rare Khalij pheasants because of conservation conscious approach of its dwellers.

Located in the foothills of pine trees covered mountains, the village is considered as the only human settled place in the country where Khalij pheasants, a rare wild specie, can be seen in flocks.

The birds during search for food arrive from mountainous forests to the nearby fields in the midst of the village during winter season, giving a beautiful look to the dwellers. Sometime they can be seen in sprawling lawns of banglows and schools.

"This year the population of bird is observed as less because more than two male birds are found accompanying a single female," informs Professor Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad, a dweller of the village who played a pivotal role in convincing other inhabitants of the area to avoid hunting and give protection to the beautiful birds.

Dr. Ashfaq has also received `Conservation Award' from IUCN for his efforts in protection of Khaleej phesant and making the Jabbar valley has a safe sanctuary of the bird.

Talking to APP, Dr. Ashfaq said the bird is facing threats due to attack by jackals, foxes and due to fire in forest during summer.

"The threat to the wild specie in its habitat at Jabbar is only forest fire and foxes which hunt the bird due to its short fly", he said and added that they are not facing any threats from human beings, he hastens to add.

The decision of termination of Wildlife Watcher post that was created by former Chief Conservator Wildlife Department, Dr. Mumtaz Malik also affected the tempo to locals, Asfaq observed.

He said without an official watcher, the locals cannot provide full time protection to the birds from locals and visitors as well.

Furthermore, he continued, the decision has also caused resentment among locals.

He requested the Wildlife department to take a review of decision regarding termination of Watcher post in the and initiate measures for protection of rare birds in Jabbar valley which is not only providing safe habitat to Khalij pheasant, but also to black partridges as well.