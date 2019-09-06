UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Observe Defence Day Along With Kashmir Solidarity Day

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 04:43 PM

People observe Defence Day along with Kashmir Solidarity Day

People from all walks of life expressed solidarity with Kashmiris brethren along with marking Defence Day here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :People from all walks of life expressed solidarity with Kashmiris brethren along with marking Defence Day here on Friday. They reiterated their support for Kashmiris of Indian held Kashmir in their legitimate and just struggle for self-determination.

The people of all categories participated in rallies in droves to send a message to the world that Kashmiris would not be left alone and they would be supported in their just struggle for freedom till last extent.

They also paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of the Armed Forces, saying the country's armed force had not and will not refrain from any sacrifices for the defence of the motherland.

The participants were holding placards inscribed with slogans against illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir,while some were featuring slogans in support of the country's armed forces.

Student of education institutions held programmes in connection with the Defence Day and paid tributes to the martyrs and Ghaziz of the country's armed forces.They said the country's brave forces along with the nation foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy in 1965.They said Day refreshed memories of sacrifices of the Jawans of the armed forces they made for sake of the country.

They urged the international community to take notice of humans' rights abuses and genocide of innocent Kashmiris in the occupied valley where the people were under siege.

Related Topics

India World Martyrs Shaheed Education All From Defence Day

Recent Stories

Islamabad Police conducted flag march

11 minutes ago

Seminar on Defence Day, Kashmir solidarity held

11 minutes ago

LABARD working to facilitate disabled person: Saee ..

11 minutes ago

Merkel Says Trade Negotiations Between China, US I ..

11 minutes ago

Russia, Myanmar to Hold Meeting on Economic Cooper ..

6 minutes ago

NCHD establishes Functional Literacy Centres, Non- ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.