People observe Defence Day along with Kashmir Solidarity Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :People from all walks of life expressed solidarity with Kashmiris brethren along with marking Defence Day here on Friday. They reiterated their support for Kashmiris of Indian held Kashmir in their legitimate and just struggle for self-determination.

The people of all categories participated in rallies in droves to send a message to the world that Kashmiris would not be left alone and they would be supported in their just struggle for freedom till last extent.

They also paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of the Armed Forces, saying the country's armed force had not and will not refrain from any sacrifices for the defence of the motherland.

The participants were holding placards inscribed with slogans against illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir,while some were featuring slogans in support of the country's armed forces.

Student of education institutions held programmes in connection with the Defence Day and paid tributes to the martyrs and Ghaziz of the country's armed forces.They said the country's brave forces along with the nation foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy in 1965.They said Day refreshed memories of sacrifices of the Jawans of the armed forces they made for sake of the country.

They urged the international community to take notice of humans' rights abuses and genocide of innocent Kashmiris in the occupied valley where the people were under siege.