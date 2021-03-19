People of 60 to 70 years come for vaccination only after registration: Minister

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday said that people of 60 to 70 years of age must come to the vaccination centers only after registration and with valid pin code

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday said that people of 60 to 70 years of age must come to the vaccination centers only after registration and with valid pin code.

In a statement issued here, she said that only people of 70 years and above were being given vaccine on arrival without registration.

This facility, she added, was being provided for people's convenience.

She said that the frontline healthcare workers might visit Expo Center on given schedule. There was a separate counter established for them, she added.

She said that only people of over 60 years of age were being vaccinated at all centers.