People Of 60 To 70 Years Come For Vaccination Only After Registration: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 10:26 PM

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday said that people of 60 to 70 years of age must come to the vaccination centers only after registration and with valid pin code

In a statement issued here, she said that only people of 70 years and above were being given vaccine on arrival without registration.

This facility, she added, was being provided for people's convenience.

She said that the frontline healthcare workers might visit Expo Center on given schedule. There was a separate counter established for them, she added.

She said that only people of over 60 years of age were being vaccinated at all centers.

More Stories From Pakistan

