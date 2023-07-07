Open Menu

People Of Abbottabad Stage Protest Against The Desecration Of Quran In Sweden

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2023 | 08:10 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Following the directives of Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif, like other parts of the country, Abbottabad also witnessed a significant Quran rally and protest demonstration organized by the International Khatme-Nabuwwat, PML-N, JUI-F and JI.

A large number of people from different walks of life were also present at the rally including religious scholars, representatives from various religious and political groups, leaders of the All Traders Federation, and members of civil society.

The rally was conducted in response to the recent desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, and it commenced following Friday prayers.

Notable figures from the district-level leadership of the religious and political parties including PML-N former member of the KP Assembly Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha, district president PML-N Malik Muhabbat Awan, provincial vice president of Jamaat-e-Islami Abid-ur-Rehman Abbasi and others addressed the gathering.

Participants voiced their dissatisfaction with Sweden and unanimously passed a resolution calling for a boycott of the Swedish ambassador and their products.

The speakers expressed profound grief over the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, which deeply hurt the sentiments of Muslims worldwide.

The speakers emphasized the need for the entire Muslim world, consisting of 52 Islamic countries, to collectively approach the international court and pass legislation that would make blasphemy against the Quran or the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) punishable by death. They stressed that such measures are crucial to safeguard the sanctities of all religions in the future.

