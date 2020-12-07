People of Ahmadpur East thank IUB VC for bus service

BAHAWALPUR, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has launched bus service for the students coming from Ahmadpur East.

A function was organized by the people of Ahmadpur East to express their gratitude towards IUB Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob for providing this facility to the students of the area.

Addressing the function, the vice chancellor said there were almost 1150 students from Ahamdpur East studying at the university including females and transportation was their major issue.

He said the university was planning to establish sub-campus for students of Ahamdpur East and Uch Sharif. He said students of Ahamdpur East were brilliant and need more opportunities to excel.

The vice chancellor told that 2100 students of the university got the scholarships of up to the tune of Rs 192 million under Prime Minister Ehsaas Scholarship Programme besides 200 students got scholarships from Pakistan Baitul Maal.

He revealed that the number of students swelled from 13500 to 37000 during the last 18 months.

Similarly, the number of teaching faculty was also increased from 550 to 900 including 345 PhD qualified teachers.

The vice chancellor also told that university has found a place among the top 1100 universities of the world for the first time and the ranking will improve in coming years.