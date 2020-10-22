People of AJK mark their 73 Foundation Day

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will mark the 73 Foundation Day on October, 24 across the liberated territory and the different functions including rallies, processions and seminars are being held at government and community level to celebrate their freedom from Dograh regime which was liberated on the same day in 1947 and a revolutionary government was established under the dynamic leadership of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan as the founder president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Government institutions specially the Kashmir Liberation cell, civil societies, political, social and religious organizations have given a final touch to celebrate the day and express their solidarity with Kashmiri brethren in IHK who are under complete lockdown for last 13 months after abrogation of article 370 and 35-A from Indian constitution by Modi government and under this article Kashmiri people were enjoying special status as compared to other Indian states in view of disputed position of Indian occupied territory( IOK).

The different functions would be held in all 10 district headquarters of Azad Kashmir besides, the main function would be held at different venues in the state capital Muzaffarabad while the grand function is being organized at Police Line Muzaffarabad.