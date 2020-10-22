UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Of AJK Mark Their 73 Foundation Day

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 09:50 AM

People of AJK mark their 73 Foundation Day

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will mark the 73 Foundation Day on October, 24 across the liberated territory and the different functions including rallies, processions and seminars are being held at government and community level to celebrate their freedom from Dograh regime which was liberated on the same day in 1947 and a revolutionary government was established under the dynamic leadership of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan as the founder president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Government institutions specially the Kashmir Liberation cell, civil societies, political, social and religious organizations have given a final touch to celebrate the day and express their solidarity with Kashmiri brethren in IHK who are under complete lockdown for last 13 months after abrogation of article 370 and 35-A from Indian constitution by Modi government and under this article Kashmiri people were enjoying special status as compared to other Indian states in view of disputed position of Indian occupied territory( IOK).

The different functions would be held in all 10 district headquarters of Azad Kashmir besides, the main function would be held at different venues in the state capital Muzaffarabad while the grand function is being organized at Police Line Muzaffarabad.

Related Topics

India Police Muhammad Ibrahim Khan Same Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir October All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

25 minutes ago

Etisalat Group posts 6 pct growth in Q3 consolidat ..

8 hours ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

10 hours ago

&#039;I’m Very Impressed&#039;- Khabib Nurmagome ..

10 hours ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

10 hours ago

Turkey Will Send Troops to Karabakh If Azerbaijan ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.