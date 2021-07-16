UrduPoint.com
People Of AJK Trusts PTI's Manifesto: Vawda

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 12:16 AM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Vawda Thursday said the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will be fully trusting and believing in the manifesto and prudent policies of PTI government in the forthcoming elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Vawda Thursday said the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will be fully trusting and believing in the manifesto and prudent policies of PTI government in the forthcoming elections.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, PTI would clinch thumping majority in AJK elections on the basis of performance and welfare programmes launched in the center.

PTI Federal cabinet members are running the elections campaign in AJK in effective environment, he added.

The senator said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz was criticizing and attacking the national institutions including armed forces during the election drive.

He lamented that Maryam Nawaz was not criticizing the fascist Modi, who was involved in bloodbath and genocide of the oppressed Kashmiri people.

Replying to a question, Faisal Vawda urged former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to come back the country as he deceived the whole nation in the name of his medical illness.

