UrduPoint.com

'People Of All Religions Enjoying Equal Rights In Pakistan'ADCG Sialkot Farooq Akmal

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2022 | 05:03 PM

'People of all religions enjoying equal rights in Pakistan'ADCG Sialkot Farooq Akmal

People of all sects and religions living in Pakistan were enjoying equal rights, said Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Sialkot Farooq Akmal here on Monday

SIALKOT, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :People of all sects and religions living in Pakistan were enjoying equal rights, said Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Sialkot Farooq Akmal here on Monday.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar on 'renewed commitment and interfaith harmony' at a local hotel.

DSP Legal Qaiser Amin Butt, Security Officer Abdul Rehman, Chairman District Peace Committee Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, President Minority Wing Punjab Jan Mehboob, Pandit Hakeem Ratan Lal, Bishop Shamshad Pervez, Sardar Jaskaran Singh, Prime Minister Clean Green Index Pakistan National Champion Ashfaq Nazar Ghuman, Social Welfare Officer Jalil Bajwa, Mian Shamil, Ayub Opel, Pir Ghulam Hussain Sultani and other members of District Peace and Interfaith Harmony Committee were also present on the occasion.

ADCG Farooq Akmal said that everyone living in Pakistan and following country's law were equal citizens and enjoyed equal rights.

Other speakers reiterated their commitment to work together for the prosperity, development and stability of the motherland and urged the promotion of brotherhoodas the most important need of the hour.

DSP Legal Qaiser Amin Butt also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Punjab Minority Hotel Bishop Sialkot Jaskaran Singh All

Recent Stories

First major good rain spell of winter beneficial f ..

First major good rain spell of winter beneficial for wheat crop: Spokesperson PM ..

2 minutes ago
 Ronaldo statue kicks up a fuss in India's Goa

Ronaldo statue kicks up a fuss in India's Goa

5 minutes ago
 Egypt's 2021 exports register record high of 31 bl ..

Egypt's 2021 exports register record high of 31 bln USD

5 minutes ago
 Sindhi Culture festival kicks off, prominent digni ..

Sindhi Culture festival kicks off, prominent dignitaries to participate

5 minutes ago
 Plans of China int'l consumer products expo reveal ..

Plans of China int'l consumer products expo revealed

5 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima Girls Cadet College Turbat to start ..

Sheikha Fatima Girls Cadet College Turbat to start admissions soon

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.