SIALKOT, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :People of all sects and religions living in Pakistan were enjoying equal rights, said Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Sialkot Farooq Akmal here on Monday.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar on 'renewed commitment and interfaith harmony' at a local hotel.

DSP Legal Qaiser Amin Butt, Security Officer Abdul Rehman, Chairman District Peace Committee Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, President Minority Wing Punjab Jan Mehboob, Pandit Hakeem Ratan Lal, Bishop Shamshad Pervez, Sardar Jaskaran Singh, Prime Minister Clean Green Index Pakistan National Champion Ashfaq Nazar Ghuman, Social Welfare Officer Jalil Bajwa, Mian Shamil, Ayub Opel, Pir Ghulam Hussain Sultani and other members of District Peace and Interfaith Harmony Committee were also present on the occasion.

ADCG Farooq Akmal said that everyone living in Pakistan and following country's law were equal citizens and enjoyed equal rights.

Other speakers reiterated their commitment to work together for the prosperity, development and stability of the motherland and urged the promotion of brotherhoodas the most important need of the hour.

DSP Legal Qaiser Amin Butt also spoke on the occasion.