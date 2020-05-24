People of all schools of thought enjoying religious freedom in Pakistan: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said the people belonging to different schools of thought were enjoying religious freedom in Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan was a place where people were at liberty in freedom of expression.

The people of different segments of the society celebrate their religious rituals freely according to their traditions and norms in Pakistan.

Commenting on Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, he said most of the countries in the world were following the calender for celebrating Eidul Fitr.

Giving reference, he said Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Iran were following the Calendar for observing Eid holidays but we were relying on moon sighting, he added.

He said Ruet-e-Hilal Committee head was responsible for moon sighting to celebrate Eid festival.

However, he said, the final decision of the government in that regard would be followed.

Meanwhile, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, talking to a private news channel, said the decision for sighting moon for Eidul Fitr would be taken by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman.