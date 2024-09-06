Open Menu

People Of Bahawalpur Pay Tribute To Pakistan Army, Martyrs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2024 | 11:10 PM

People of Bahawalpur pay tribute to Pakistan Army, martyrs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The people of Bahawalpur paid tribute to the Pakistan Army and its martyrs on Defence Day.

The citizens paid tribute to the Pakistan Army and its martyrs in a unique manner. People in large numbers gathered in the form of rallies near military installations, chanting slogans in support of their armed forces.

Citizens and children presented bouquets and flowers to the brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army on duty. The air of Bahawalpur resonated with slogans of "Long Live Pakistan Army" and "Long Live Pakistan." The rallies had significant participation from farmers, traders, lawyers, women, and children.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Martyrs Shaheed Lawyers Bahawalpur Women From Defence Day

Recent Stories

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

5 hours ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

5 hours ago
 Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

8 hours ago
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

10 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

10 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

10 hours ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

11 hours ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan