People of Bahawalpur pay tribute to Pakistan Army, martyrs

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The people of Bahawalpur paid tribute to the Pakistan Army and its martyrs on Defence Day.

The citizens paid tribute to the Pakistan Army and its martyrs in a unique manner. People in large numbers gathered in the form of rallies near military installations, chanting slogans in support of their armed forces.

Citizens and children presented bouquets and flowers to the brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army on duty. The air of Bahawalpur resonated with slogans of "Long Live Pakistan Army" and "Long Live Pakistan." The rallies had significant participation from farmers, traders, lawyers, women, and children.