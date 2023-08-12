People of Bajaur enthusiastically participating Independence Day celebration

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2023 | 07:34 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :In order to celebrate the Independence Day in a grand manner in Bajaur district, people are buying different kinds of clothes decorated with national flags, badges and green flags.

Citizens are determined to celebrate Independence Day with full enthusiasm, along with the arrival of Independence Day, buying and selling of green crescent flags, flags and badges along with other items is going on in markets, markets, and roads.

Buyers include children, adults and everyone. People say that on August 14, our country was freed. They celebrate their independence in a full way, along with shopping, children are also being made aware of the importance of freedom. The trend of green and white pants and shirts can be seen quite a lot in children's clothes.

